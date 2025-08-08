Hut 8 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HUT

In trading on Friday, shares of Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.77, changing hands as low as $18.68 per share. Hut 8 Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.7308 per share, with $31.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.77.

