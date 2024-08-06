News & Insights

HUT

Hut 8 Appoints Glennan As CFO

August 06, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sean Glennan as chief financial officer, effective August 21, 2024.

Glennan is set to succeed Shenif Visram, who is resigning from his position as CFO due to personal and family-related matters. Visram will continue to be part of the Company until Glennan officially takes over, ensuring a smooth transition. Glennan joins Hut 8 following a nearly two-decade career in the financial services sector, where he most recently held the position of Managing Director within the Global Power, Utilities & Renewables group at Citigroup Global Markets' Investment Banking division.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $12.03, up 3.80%.

