Hussman Strategic Advisors Sells 126,000 TG Therapeutics Shares

Key Points

Hussman Stratgic Advisors sold 126,000 shares of TG Therapeutics.

The fund no longer holds any shares.

The stake previously represented 1% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter

On Feb. 2, Hussman Strategic Advisors, Inc. disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold out its entire position in TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Exited 126,000 shares in TG Therapeutics.

The stake previously represented 1.0% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: QCOM: $4.7 million (1.1% of AUM) NYSE: ETSY: $4.7 million (1.1% of AUM) NYSE: UI: $4.6 million (1.1% of AUM) NYSE: UNFI: $4.2 million (1.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: CHTR: $3.9 million (1.0% of AUM)



Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $531.9 million Net income (TTM) $447.5 million Price (as of market close Jan. 30) $29.43 One-year price change (11.8%)

Company snapshot

TG Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biotechnology company specializing in innovative therapies for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. It leverages a diversified pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and small-molecule inhibitors, positioning itself to address unmet needs in hematologic oncology and immunology.

With a focus on both development and commercialization, TG Therapeutics aims to expand its market presence through strategic partnerships and a robust clinical program. Its approach combines scientific innovation with targeted market execution to create a competitive edge in the biotechnology sector.

Develops and commercializes therapies for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases, with a portfolio including Ublituximab, Umbralisib, Cosibelimab, and several preclinical candidates.

Operates a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical business model, generating revenue primarily through the sale and licensing of proprietary drug candidates.

Targets healthcare providers and patients in oncology and immunology markets, focusing on hematologic cancers and autoimmune disorders.

What this transaction means for investors

Prior to selling its entire stake in the fourth quarter, TG Therapeutics was one of Hussman Strategic Advisors’ major holdings. The 126,000 it held as of Sept. 30 had a value of $4.6 million. The fifth largest holding, the position accounted for 1% of Hussman’s assets under management (AUM).

TG Therapeutics shares have underperformed compared to major indexes, losing 11.8% over the last year through Jan. 30. That compares to the Nasdaq Composite’ and S&P 500 index’s total returns of 20% and 15.8%, respectively. The indexes returns include dividends.

A stock losing money doesn’t feel good, obviously. But it’s particularly painful when the stock market has done particularly well. That’s because you could’ve invested passively in an index fund.

Turning to the financial results, the company stated preliminary fourth-quarter revenue for its main product came in at $182 million. Total third-quarter revenue grew by 92.8% to $161.7 million.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Etsy and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends TG Therapeutics, Ubiquiti, and United Natural Foods. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

