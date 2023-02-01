US Markets
SWK

Husqvarna's restructuring costs gives widening Q4 operating loss

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

February 01, 2023 — 01:51 am EST

Written by Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

Adds comment

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sweden's Husqvarna HUSQb.ST reported on Wednesday a much bigger fourth-quarter operating loss than a year ago and proposed an unchanged dividend.

Operating loss at the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools was 1.74 billion Swedish crowns ($166.86 million against a year-earlier loss of 132 million.

Adjusted for items affecting comparability, mainly restructuring costs, the operating loss however shrank, to 13 million crowns from a year-earlier 180 million loss, helped by an organic sales growth of 8%.

"Price increases compensated for higher raw material and logistic costs, while lower volumes, especially for residential robotic mowers and watering products, had a negative impact," interim chief executive Pavel Hajman said in a statement.

The fourth quarter is seasonally a weak period for the gardening equipment maker which does the bulk of its business towards the end of the first quarter and in the second, ahead of and during the peak gardening season in the northern hemisphere.

In connection with its third-quarter report the Swedish company announced it would cut 1,000 jobs and restructure its business away from petrol-powered consumer products after Husqvarna reported a 40% drop in its quarterly earnings.

The company proposed a dividend of 3.00 crowns per share for 2022, unchanged from a year ago.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Louise Heavens)

((marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.