Husqvarna's quarterly operating profit misses forecasts

Adds details

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Garden equipment and tools maker Husqvarna HUSQb.ST on Friday reported third-quarter operating profit well below market expectations and said it would restructure its business and cut 1,000 jobs.

The Swedish company reported a 40% drop in its quarterly operating profit to 555 million Swedish crowns ($49.11 million), down from 926 million crowns a year earlier and below the 644.2 million crowns expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Husqvarna has struggled for the past quarters to fully meet demand as component shortages as well as other supply chain disturbances has continued to hit its production.

"Price increases compensated for higher raw material and logistics costs. However, lower volumes and higher costs related to supply chain disturbances had a negative impact," Husqvarna said.

The world's biggest maker of gardening power tools said it would reduce its 14,000 workforce by around a thousand people as it would start to reduce its offering of petrol-powered consumer products.

($1 = 11.3022 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 64;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.