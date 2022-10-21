Husqvarna's quarterly operating profit misses forecasts

Marie Mannes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Garden equipment and tools maker Husqvarna HUSQb.ST on Friday reported third-quarter operating profit well below market expectations and said it would restructure its business and cut 1,000 jobs.

The Swedish company reported a 40% drop in its quarterly operating profit to 555 million Swedish crowns ($49.11 million), down from 926 million crowns a year earlier and below the 644.2 million crowns expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 11.3022 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 64;))

