Husqvarna's Q2 profit edges up as sales fall smaller than expected

STOCKHOLM, July 8 (Reuters) - Husqvarna HUSQb.ST saw a rise in second-quarter operating profit as turnover fell less than expected, the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools reported on Wednesday.

Operating profit rose to 2.19 billion Swedish crowns ($237.1 million) from 2.13 billion a year earlier on sales down 2% to 13.5 billion, its preliminary results showed.

($1 = 9.2375 Swedish crowns)

