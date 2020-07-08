Husqvarna's Q2 profit edges up as sales fall smaller than expected

Husqvarna saw a rise in second-quarter operating profit as turnover fell less than expected, the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools reported on Wednesday.

Operating profit rose to 2.19 billion Swedish crowns ($237.1 million) from 2.13 billion a year earlier on sales down 2% to 13.5 billion, its preliminary results showed.

($1 = 9.2375 Swedish crowns)

