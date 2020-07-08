Husqvarna's Q2 profit edges up as sales fall less than expected

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Husqvarna, the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools, saw a rise in second-quarter operating profit as turnover fell less than expected, it said on Wednesday.

Sales recovery as restrictions eased

Strong demand for gardening and lawn care products

Profit margin widened

STOCKHOLM, July 8 (Reuters) - Husqvarna HUSQb.ST, the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools, saw a rise in second-quarter operating profit as turnover fell less than expected, it said on Wednesday.

Operating profit rose to 2.19 billion Swedish crowns ($237.1 million) from 2.13 billion a year earlier, as sales fell 2% to 13.5 billion, preliminary results showed.

The global leader in robotic lawn mowers and garden watering systems had on June 8 predicted a 10% sales drop.

"After a challenging start to the quarter, demand accelerated quickly as markets gradually reopened and consumers showed a high interest in lawn and garden care equipment, especially for watering products," CEO Henric Andersson said.

"The effects of temporary cost avoidance activities and a favourable product mix improved our operating margin," he added in a statement.

Husqvarna's shares were up 2% at 1305 GMT, taking a year-to-date rise to 5%. The group will publish full quarterly earnings on July 16.

