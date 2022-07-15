Husqvarna's Q2 operating profit falls in line with expectations

STOCKHOLM, July 15 (Reuters) - Sweden's Husqvarna HUSQb.ST reported on Friday a drop in second-quarter operating profit that roughly matched expectations but sales volumes fell.

Operating profit at the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools was 2.07 billion Swedish crowns ($195.78 million)against a year-earlier 2.66 billion. Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 2.08 billion crown profit.

