Husqvarna's Q2 operating profit falls in line with expectations

STOCKHOLM, July 15 (Reuters) - Sweden's Husqvarna HUSQb.ST reported on Friday a drop in second-quarter operating profit that roughly matched expectations but sales volumes fell.

Operating profit at the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools was 2.07 billion Swedish crowns ($195.78 million)against a year-earlier 2.66 billion. Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 2.08 billion crown profit.

($1 = 10.5729 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

