Husqvarna warns component shortages set to hit Q1

STOCKHOLM, March 25 (Reuters) - Gardening equipment maker Husqvarna HUSQb.ST warned on Monday that shortages of components would hit production, sales and profits in the first quarter.

The pandemic created supply bottlenecks and the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation" has dragged out logistical problems, hitting auto firms and many others.

"The ongoing geopolitical situation in Europe has led to further logistical disruption and increased costs for raw materials, energy and transport, which will affect the operating result for the first quarter," Husqvarna said in a statement.

"The company continues to work with price increases to offset the effects."

The Swedish group does the bulk of its business towards the end of the first quarter and in the second, ahead of and during the peak gardening season in the northern hemisphere.

Husqvarna said the shortages were particularly affecting its robotic lawn mower and garden tractor product lines.

"Net revenue for the first quarter is expected to be around 15 billion crowns ($1.60 billion)," Husqvarna said, compared to the 14 billion reported in the same quarter a year ago.

In February, Husqvarna posted a record annual profit but cautioned that supply bottlenecks would remain an issue this year.

($1 = 9.3918 Swedish crowns)

