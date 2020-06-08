Husqvarna sees sales recovery as pandemic restrictions ease

Says demand improving from earlier in Q2

STOCKHOLM, June 8 (Reuters) - Husqvarna HUSQb.ST, the world's biggest gardening power tools maker, said on Monday market demandwas improving along with easing pandemic restrictions in many markets andforecast a 10% sales drop in the second quarter if the current trend continued.

In April, after reporting a 11% first-quarter sales decline, Husqvarna's CEO had said he expected the April-June period to be even tougher.

"In light of the eased restrictions and an increased interest in the gardening categories, especially watering products, the market conditions have improved," Husqvarna, the global leader in robotic lawn mowers and garden watering systems, said in a statement.

The Swedish company said currency-adjusted sales for April-May had dropped around 12% versus the year-ago quarter.

Husqvarna said it estimated that around 10% of its trade partners were currently affected by lockdown measures due to COVID-19, compared to 25% at the start of the second

quarter.

The company will report second-quarter earnings on July 16.

