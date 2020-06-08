Husqvarna says demand recovering as pandemic restrictions ease

Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Husqvarna, the world's biggest gardening power tools maker, said on Monday that market conditions had improved as pandemic restrictions in many markets have been eased, saying it now expected a 10% sales drop in the April-June quarter.

Husqvarna said currency-adjusted sales for April-May had dropped around 12% versus the year-ago quarter.

"In light of the eased restrictions and an increased interest in the gardening categories, especially watering products, the market conditions have improved," Husqvarna said in a statement.

