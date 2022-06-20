Husqvarna says component shortage hits second-quarter production

Contributor
Stine Jacobsen Reuters
Published

Husqvarna's production in the second quarter has been constrained by continued component supply shortage, the world's biggest maker of gardening power equipment said on Monday as it posted preliminary quarterly sales.

COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) - Husqvarna's HUSQb.ST production in the second quarter has been constrained by continued component supply shortage, the world's biggest maker of gardening power equipment said on Monday as it posted preliminary quarterly sales.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More