Husqvarna says component shortage hits second-quarter production

COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) - Husqvarna's HUSQb.ST production in the second quarter has been constrained by continued component supply shortage, the world's biggest maker of gardening power equipment said on Monday as it posted preliminary quarterly sales.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.