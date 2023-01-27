Markets

Husqvarna Says Bosch To Buy 12% Stake

January 27, 2023 — 08:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - Husqvarna Group (HSQVY.PK), a Swedish maker of outdoor products including chainsaws, trimmers, etc., said on Friday that Bosch has agreed to buy 12% of its shares.

The Swedish firm noted that it hasn't issued any new shares.

Tom Johnstone, Chairman of Husqvarna Group, said: "We welcome Bosch as a large shareholder in the Husqvarna Group. We have collaborated closely during the development of the Power for All Alliance which is supporting our electrification journey."

