News & Insights

Markets

Husqvarna Q4 Loss Climbs

February 05, 2025 — 03:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Husqvarna (HSQVY.PK) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter of -SEK1.116 billion

The company's bottom line came in at -SEK1.116 billion, or -SEK1.95 per share. This compares with -SEK1.011 billion, or -SEK1.77 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to SEK8.464 billion from SEK8.605 billion last year.

Husqvarna earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -SEK1.116 Bln. vs. -SEK1.011 Bln. last year. -EPS: -SEK1.95 vs. -SEK1.77 last year. -Revenue: SEK8.464 Bln vs. SEK8.605 Bln last year.

For the full year, the Board will propose a dividend of SEK 1 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.