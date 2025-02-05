Husqvarna Q4 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Husqvarna (HSQVY.PK) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter of -SEK1.116 billion

The company's bottom line came in at -SEK1.116 billion, or -SEK1.95 per share. This compares with -SEK1.011 billion, or -SEK1.77 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to SEK8.464 billion from SEK8.605 billion last year.

Husqvarna earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -SEK1.116 Bln. vs. -SEK1.011 Bln. last year. -EPS: -SEK1.95 vs. -SEK1.77 last year. -Revenue: SEK8.464 Bln vs. SEK8.605 Bln last year.

For the full year, the Board will propose a dividend of SEK 1 per share.

