Husqvarna profits fall less than expected

Sweden's Husqvarna reported on Thursday a first-quarter operating profit that was slightly bigger than expected and said sales were affected by supply chain constraints while demand remained strong.

Operating profit at the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools was 2.16 billion crowns ($228.85 million) against a year-earlier 2.29 billion. Six analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.99 billion crown profit.

($1 = 9.4383 Swedish crowns)

