Husqvarna profits fall less than expected

STOCKHOLM, April 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's Husqvarna HUSQb.ST reported on Thursday a first-quarter operating profit that was slightly bigger than expected and said sales were affected by supply chain constraints while demand remained strong.

Operating profit at the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools was 2.16 billion crowns ($228.85 million) against a year-earlier 2.29 billion. Six analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.99 billion crown profit.

($1 = 9.4383 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.