Husqvarna Names Terry Burke As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Husqvarna Group (HSQVY.PK), a Swedish maker of outdoor power products including chainsaws, trimmers, brushcutters, and others said on Wednesday that it has named Terry Burke as new Chief Financial Officer or CFO, with effect from March 1.

Consecutively, Burke will replace current acting CFO Glen Instone. Terry, currently Vice President Finance, Forest and Garden Division of Husqvarna, has been with the Group since 2010.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.