Markets

Husqvarna Names Terry Burke As New CFO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Husqvarna Group (HSQVY.PK), a Swedish maker of outdoor power products including chainsaws, trimmers, brushcutters, and others said on Wednesday that it has named Terry Burke as new Chief Financial Officer or CFO, with effect from March 1.

Consecutively, Burke will replace current acting CFO Glen Instone. Terry, currently Vice President Finance, Forest and Garden Division of Husqvarna, has been with the Group since 2010.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular