Husqvarna braces for more cost rises after Q1 profit slips

STOCKHOLM, April 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's Husqvarna HUSQb.STsaid on Thursday it planned to raise prices further in the face of rising supply and energy costs after first-quarter profits fell slightly less than expected.

The world's biggest maker of gardening power tools said operating profit fell despite strong underlying demand to 2.16 billion crowns ($228.85 million) from a year-earlier 2.29 billion. Six analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.99 billion crown profit.

"Cost increases for raw materials, energy and transportation are expected to continue and therefore further price increases are being implemented," it said.

"Strong customer demand continues and we are taking decisive measures together with our suppliers to resolve the current supply chain constraints."

The manufacturer predicted its supply chain troubles would ease gradually throughout the gardening season. Husqvarna had warned earlier that component shortages would hit first-quarter results.

The rival of Black & Decker SWK.N and Honda Motor 7267.T does the bulk of its business towards the end of the first quarter and in the second, ahead of and during the peak gardening season in the northern hemisphere.

($1 = 9.4383 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

