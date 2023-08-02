Husqvarna AB - ADR (HSQVY) Price Target Increased by 13.74% to 20.26

The average one-year price target for Husqvarna AB - ADR (OTC:HSQVY) has been revised to 20.26 / share. This is an increase of 13.74% from the prior estimate of 17.81 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.56 to a high of 25.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.68% from the latest reported closing price of 18.64 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Husqvarna AB - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSQVY is 0.00%, a decrease of 93.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 62.91% to 13K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Old Mission Capital holds 13K shares.
AlphaMark Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.
