Husky Energy swings to quarterly loss on impairment charge
April 29 (Reuters) - Husky Energy HSE.TO on Wednesday posted a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit, and recorded impairments of C$1.1 billion ($788.76 million) related to its production assets as a fall in oil prices eroded their value.
Net loss stood at C$1.71 billion, or C$1.71 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$328 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, last year.
($1 = 1.3946 Canadian dollars)
