US Markets

Husky Energy swings to quarterly loss on impairment charge

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andy Clark

Husky Energy on Wednesday posted a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit, and recorded impairments of C$1.1 billion ($788.76 million) related to its production assets as a fall in oil prices eroded their value.

April 29 (Reuters) - Husky Energy HSE.TO on Wednesday posted a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit, and recorded impairments of C$1.1 billion ($788.76 million) related to its production assets as a fall in oil prices eroded their value.

Net loss stood at C$1.71 billion, or C$1.71 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$328 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, last year.

($1 = 1.3946 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy Oil

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular