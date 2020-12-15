Husky Energy shareholders overwhelmingly approve sale to Cenovus

US Markets
Husky Energy Inc said on Tuesday its shareholders approved the company's merger with rival Cenovus Energy Inc to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer, as a pandemic-driven collapse in demand forces the industry to consolidate.

Husky said it got more than 99.9% of common shareholder votes in favour of the merger at a special meeting.

