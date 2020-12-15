Husky Energy shareholders overwhelmingly approve sale to Cenovus

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO said on Tuesday its shareholders approved the company's merger with rival Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer, as a pandemic-driven collapse in demand forces the industry to consolidate.

Husky said it got more than 99.9% of common shareholder votes in favour of the merger at a special meeting.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

