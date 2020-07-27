Husky Energy restarts coker at Lima refinery- source

July 27 (Reuters) - Husky Energy restarted a coker at its 185,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Lima, Ohio, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The coker had been taken offline after a mechanical upset on July 22, according to the source.

The coker was restarted Sunday evening, according to energy intelligence service Genscape.

A Husky spokesperson declined to comment.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

