Husky Energy restarts coker at Lima refinery- source

Husky Energy restarted a coker at its 185,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Lima, Ohio, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The coker had been taken offline after a mechanical upset on July 22, according to the source.

The coker was restarted Sunday evening, according to energy intelligence service Genscape.

A Husky spokesperson declined to comment.

