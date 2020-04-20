US Markets

Husky Energy makes further cuts to 2020 capital spending

Contributor
Shradha Singh Reuters
Published

Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy on Monday cut its 2020 capital expenditure by an additional C$700 million ($496.31 million), citing a hit to oil prices from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it now expects to spend between C$1.6 billion and C$1.8 billion, about half its earlier estimate of C$3.2 billion to C$3.4 billion.

Husky had previously cut its 2020 capital spending budget by C$900 million in March, citing challenging global market conditions.

($1 = 1.4104 Canadian dollars)

