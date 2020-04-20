Husky Energy makes further cuts to 2020 capital spending

April 20 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy HSE.TO on Monday cut its 2020 capital expenditure by an additional C$700 million ($496.31 million), citing a hit to oil prices from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it now expects to spend between C$1.6 billion and C$1.8 billion, about half its earlier estimate of C$3.2 billion to C$3.4 billion.

Husky had previously cut its 2020 capital spending budget by C$900 million in March, citing challenging global market conditions.

($1 = 1.4104 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

