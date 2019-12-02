World Markets

Husky Energy cuts capital spending for 2020 and 2021

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published

Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it would cut its capital spending by C$500 million over the next two years when compared to its 2019 outlook.

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO said on Monday it would cut its capital spending by C$500 million over the next two years when compared to its 2019 outlook.

It expects 2020 capital expenditure to be between C$3.2 billion ($2.41 billion) and C$3.4 billion, C$100 million lower than the 2019 forecast of C$3.3 billion to C$3.5 billion.

Husky said it expects average annual 2020 production to be about 295,000-310,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), higher than 2019 guidance of 290,000-305,000 boepd.

($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 1760), outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1760))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular