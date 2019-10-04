Markets

Husky Energy Announces Sale Of Prince George Refinery - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Husky Energy (HSE.TO) has agreed for the sale of its Prince George Refinery to Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure for C$215 million in cash plus a closing adjustment for inventory, and a contingent payment of up to C$60 million over two years.

"We continue to deliver on Husky's five-year plan outlined at our Investor Day in May, with an ongoing focus on capital discipline, consistent execution and increased margins," said CEO Rob Peabody.

The 12,000 barrel-per day Prince George Refinery processes light oil into low-sulphur gasoline and ultra-low sulphur diesel, along with other products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular