Husky Energy Announces Sale Of Prince George Refinery - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Husky Energy (HSE.TO) has agreed for the sale of its Prince George Refinery to Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure for C$215 million in cash plus a closing adjustment for inventory, and a contingent payment of up to C$60 million over two years.

"We continue to deliver on Husky's five-year plan outlined at our Investor Day in May, with an ongoing focus on capital discipline, consistent execution and increased margins," said CEO Rob Peabody.

The 12,000 barrel-per day Prince George Refinery processes light oil into low-sulphur gasoline and ultra-low sulphur diesel, along with other products.

