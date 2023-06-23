News & Insights

US Markets

Husch Blackwell hires energy partner for new Minneapolis office

June 23, 2023 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by Chinekwu Osakwe for Reuters ->

By Chinekwu Osakwe

(Reuters) - Law firm Husch Blackwell said on Friday that it has hired an energy-focused partner in Minneapolis, where it opened an office earlier this year.

Sara Bergan joins from rival firm Stoel Rives, which has lost at least three other partners to Husch Blackwell since the beginning of the year.

She will be a member of the energy and natural resources group at Kansas City, Missouri-founded Husch Blackwell.

Bergan represents independent power producers, renewable energy developers and energy storage companies in renewable energy projects, she said on Friday.

The Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Biden administration in 2022 has created increased interest in renewable energy projects. The Midwest has become a hotspot for such projects in part due to the ability to store energy in the region, she said.

Husch Blackwell announced in January it was opening a Minneapolis office, which officially launched in May. The firm said in May the office can accommodate about 30 attorneys and business professionals. Ten lawyers currently work out of the office, according to Husch Blackwell's website.

Another former Stoel Rives energy lawyer, Richard Bonnifield, joined Husch Blackwell's virtual office, dubbed The Link, in May.

A spokesperson for Portland-founded Stoel Rives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the attorneys' departures.

Read more:

Gibson Dunn hires Kirkland deal maker to lead oil and gas group

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.