Husband of cinematographer names Alec Baldwin in wrongful death suit

LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The husband of a woman killed during filming of the Western movie "Rust" has filed a wrongful death suit against actor Alec Baldwin "and others responsible for safety on set," an attorney for the family said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Chris Reese)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.