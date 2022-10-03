US Markets

Hurricane Orlene weakens after making landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast

Contributor
Kylie Madry Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Hurricane Orlene sped toward Mexico's southwestern coast on Monday morning, making landfall in the Pacific state of Sinaloa as a Category 1 storm, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hurricane Orlene sped toward Mexico's southwestern coast on Monday morning, making landfall in the Pacific state of Sinaloa as a Category 1 storm, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 km/h), weakened from a Category 2 storm before hitting land, the Miami-based NHC said in its latest public advisory, and is expected to continue to weaken.

Orlene arrived onshore just north of the border between the states of Sinaloa and Nayarit at around 7:45 a.m. MDT (13:45 UTC) and was around 45 miles (75 km) southeast of the port city of Mazatlan, according to the NHC.

"The system should dissipate tonight or Tuesday," the NHC said in an earlier report.

The storm could dump torrential rains and cause flash flooding, along with possible landslides, according to the NHC.

The Islas Marias islands off the coast could see six to 10 inches of rain, with isolated areas getting up to 14 inches. The Mexican states of Nayarit and Sinaloa may see three to six inches with local amounts of 10 inches, and Jalisco and Colima states one to three inches.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular