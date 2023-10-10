News & Insights

US Markets

Hurricane Lidia strengthens, approaching Mexico's Pacific beach resorts

October 10, 2023 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hurricane Lidia strengthened on Tuesday as it churned toward Mexico's Pacific coast, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), where beach towns popular with tourists face a significant downpour expected to begin later in the afternoon.

The storm, now at Category 3 status, is located about 155 miles (249 km) southwest of popular resort city Puerto Vallarta, the Miami-based NHC reported in its latest bulletin.

The center estimated that Lidia is moving east-northeast at 15 miles-per-hour (24 kph) and packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph).

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Brendan O'Boyle)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.