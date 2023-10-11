News & Insights

Hurricane Lidia kills one in Mexico before storm dissipates rapidly

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN RUANO

October 11, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by Christian Ruano for Reuters ->

By the early hours of Wednesday morning Lidia had dissipated as it churned through the mountains of western Mexico.

At 0400 central time, the remnants of Lidia were about 145 miles (233 km) north-northeast of Guadalajara, Jalisco's capital, and moving northeast at 23 miles per hour (37 kph) according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Authorities in the popular beach resort of Puerto Vallarta listed damage on social media, reporting that Lidia had battered homes and blocked roads as it blew through.

Officials in Nayarit were working to clear fallen trees from a federal highway in the Bahia de Banderas municipality. Authorities said dozens of people sought overnight shelter in temporary accommodations set up within the municipality.

Lidia was expected to dump up to 12 inches (30 cm) of rain in parts of Mexico, risking flash flooding, the hurricane center said.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski; editing by Dave Graham, Christina Fincher and Jonathan Oatis)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

