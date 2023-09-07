News & Insights

Hurricane Lee gains Category 5 strength -US forecaster

September 07, 2023 — 11:03 pm EDT

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hurricane Lee intensified to a Category 5 storm late on Thursday and could cause dangerous beach conditions on the U.S. East Coast beginning on Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Lee, located about 705 miles (1,135 km) east of the northern Leeward Islands and packing maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 kph), is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week, the forecaster said.

