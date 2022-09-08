US Markets

Hurricane Kay weakens, leaves strong rains and winds

Contributor
Raul Cortes Fernandez Reuters
Published
Close-up of the street sign for Wall Street
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Hurricane Kay lost strength in its course along Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hurricane Kay lost strength in its course along Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Kay was packing maximum sustained winds of 140 km per hour (87 miles per hour) in the early hours of Thursday, slipping to Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The hurricane killed three people in the southwestern state of Guerrero over the weekend and damaged several houses.

It had also prompted Mexican airlines VivaAerobus, Volaris VOLARA.MX and Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX to cancel domestic flights to popular tourist destination Los Cabos.

Even as the hurricane weakens over the coming days, the Miami-based hurricane center said Kay should cause heavy rains and flash flooding along the Baja California peninsula and parts of northwestern Mexico through Saturday morning.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular