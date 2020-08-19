Hurricane Genevieve to brush Mexico's Los Cabos

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Packing sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km/hour), with even higher gusts, Hurricane Genevieve was set to brush the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

In a change from previous forecasts, NHC said a hurricane warning was in effect in an area including the resorts of Los Cabos and the town of Todos Santos.

"The center of Genevieve is forecast to pass near or just west of the Baja California peninsula ... hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area beginning tonight and continuing into Thursday," the NHC said.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the west coast of the Baja California peninsula from north of Todos Santos to Cabo San Lazaro.

The NHC warned that heavy rainfall from Genevieve may lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides across portions of far southern Baja California Sur through Thursday.

Genevieve, currently a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated totals of 10 inches across portions of far southern Baja California Sur state.

The storm is also expected to produce swells that are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Genevieve is forecast to gradually weaken over the next couple of days but is still expected to remain a strong hurricane while it passes west of the southern Baja California peninsula, said the NHC.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, Kirsten Donovan)

