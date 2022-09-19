Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in the Dominican Republic -U.S. NHC

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The eye of Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the coast of the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma at 3:30 a.m. AST, packing sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km per hour), the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

