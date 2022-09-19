Hurricane Fiona heading towards coast of Dominican Republic, NHC says

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona is approaching the coast of the Dominican Republic near Punta Cana and is expected to be a major hurricane by Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The hurricane is located about 25 miles (40 km) south of Punta Cana with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 km/h), the NHC said in its latest advisory.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

