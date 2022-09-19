US Markets

Hurricane Fiona heading towards coast of Dominican Republic, NHC says

Contributor
Brijesh Patel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO ARDUENGO

Hurricane Fiona is approaching the coast of the Dominican Republic near Punta Cana and is expected to be a major hurricane by Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona is approaching the coast of the Dominican Republic near Punta Cana and is expected to be a major hurricane by Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The hurricane is located about 25 miles (40 km) south of Punta Cana with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 km/h), the NHC said in its latest advisory.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular