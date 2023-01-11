Hurricane Energy received 'conditional' proposals in sales process

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British oil producer Hurricane Energy HUR.L said on Tuesday it had received proposals in a formal sales process (FSP) which require further study.

Hurricane in November put itself up for sale after receiving a takeover proposal it rejected as too low. In December, its largest shareholder Crystal Amber Fund CRSL.L called for a vote on the removal of the firm's top management.

"Hurricane has received multiple proposals from credible counterparties... as well as a number of less defined expressions of further interest," the company said.

"All of the proposals received were highly conditional... There can be no certainty as to the level of any offers resulting from the FSP, if any. Hurricane will provide further updates in due course."

