HURONNSULTING GROUP Earnings Results: $HURN Reports Quarterly Earnings

HURONNSULTING GROUP ($HURN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $1.90 per share, beating estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $388,420,000, beating estimates of $388,105,716 by $314,284.

HURONNSULTING GROUP Insider Trading Activity

HURONNSULTING GROUP insiders have traded $HURN stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES H ROTH has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,432,872 .

. H EUGENE LOCKHART has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,252 shares for an estimated $735,839 .

. JOHN MCCARTNEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $186,305 .

. DEBRA ZUMWALT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 444 shares for an estimated $51,126 .

. EKTA SINGH-BUSHELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $22,799.

HURONNSULTING GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of HURONNSULTING GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

