Huron Revenue Hit a Record $444 Million. So Why Did This Fund Trim Its Stake?

Key Points

Aristotle Capital Boston sold 40,351 shares of Huron Consulting Group; the estimated trade value was $6.07 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value was down by $18.29 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movements.

The post-trade holding stood at 249,912 shares valued at $31.90 million.

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On May 15, 2026, Aristotle Capital Boston disclosed selling 40,351 shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN), an estimated $6.07 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Aristotle Capital Boston sold 40,351 shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value for this activity is approximately $6.07 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The fund held 249,912 shares, worth $31.90 million, at quarter-end. The net position value declined by $18.29 million over the period, impacted by price changes.

What else to know

This was a reduction in position; Huron Consulting Group now makes up 1.98% of the fund’s 13F AUM following the trade.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:AEIS: $48.88 million (3.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:MTSI: $45.84 million (2.8% of AUM) NYSE:HASI: $37.71 million (2.3% of AUM) NYSE:AER: $34.54 million (2.1% of AUM) NYSE:AGI: $33.85 million (2.1% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Huron Consulting Group shares were priced at $102.92, down 30% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.74 billion Net Income (TTM) $103.75 million Market Capitalization $1.67 billion Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $102.92

Company snapshot

Huron Consulting offers consulting services across healthcare, business advisory, and education, including financial and operational improvement, digital solutions, and organizational transformation.

The firm generates revenue primarily through professional service fees for advisory, technology, and managed services engagements.

It serves hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, universities, research institutes, and a range of corporate and public sector clients.

Huron Consulting Group is a leading professional services firm specializing in consulting solutions for healthcare, education, and business sectors. The company leverages deep industry expertise to drive operational efficiency, digital transformation, and strategic growth for its clients. With a diversified client base and a focus on value-added advisory services, Huron maintains a competitive position in the consulting industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Even after trimming the position, Aristotle Capital Boston still held nearly $32 million worth of Huron shares at quarter-end, suggesting the firm hasn’t fully lost conviction. But it hasn’t been the best stretch for the firm, with shares down 39% this year alone after collapsing in early February.



Nevertheless, Huron’s latest results were stronger than the stock chart might suggest. First-quarter revenue before reimbursable expenses climbed 12% year over year to a record $443.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose nearly 22% to $50.6 million. The company also reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, calling for as much as $1.86 billion in revenue before reimbursable expenses.



Healthcare remains the biggest growth engine, accounting for 51% of companywide revenue before reimbursable expenses, while management continues leaning into digital transformation and AI-related consulting demand.



For long-term investors, the key question is whether Huron can keep translating strong demand into sustained margin growth. The company’s backlog and pipeline appear healthy, but consulting firms can quickly fall out of favor when corporate spending tightens. Still, a softer valuation despite record revenue growth could start attracting investors looking for overlooked compounders rather than high-flying AI trades.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AerCap and Huron Consulting Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $60 calls on AerCap. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.