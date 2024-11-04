News & Insights

Huron price target raised to $142 from $137 at Barrington

November 04, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke raised the firm’s price target on Huron (HURN) to $142 from $137 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Huron raised 2024 adjusted earnings guidance for the third consecutive quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

