Huron (HURN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN will report third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 29, after the bell.

Shares of the company have gained 28.5% over the past year, outperforming the 17.2% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $210 million, indicating sequential decline of 13.9%. Weakness across all three segments — Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education — is expected to have weighed on the top line.

The consensus mark for Business Advisory revenues is pegged at $60 million, indicating a 3.2% sequential decline. Education segment revenues are anticipated to be around $55 million, suggesting a sequential decline of 3.5%. Healthcare segment revenues are expected around $91 million, indicating a sequential decline of 10.8%.

In second-quarter 2019, revenues of $244 million increased 9.4% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 66 cents, indicating a sequential decline of 13.2%. Weak operating performance is likely to have hurt the bottom line in the third quarter.

In second-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share increased 90% year over year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Huron Consulting Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Huron Consulting Group Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Huron this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Huron has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #3.

