Huron Consulting (HURN) to Post Q3 Results: What to Expect?

Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN will report its third quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, 2022, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, with a surprise of 19.4% on average.

Q3 Expected Drivers

Huron’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been driven by the strong performance of its Healthcare and Education businesses.

The company’s Healthcare segment is expected to have benefited from continued strong demand for digital and revenue cycle managed services offerings. In the Education segment, strong broad-based demand, driven by growth in education digital capabilities, is expected to have been a major tailwind in the quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $266.8 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 19.1%.

The consensus mark for quarterly earnings is pegged at 99 cents, suggesting a rise of 29.6% from the year-ago quarter. The bottom line is expected to have been driven by a favorable revenue mix and operating efficiency.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Huron this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Huron has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Huron Consulting Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Huron Consulting Group Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Gartner, Inc. IT has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Gartner has an expected revenue growth rate of 13.3% and 9.6% for the current and the next year, respectively. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.3%, on average.

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +129.17% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for the next year.

