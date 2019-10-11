Huron Consulting (HURN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Huron Consulting (HURN) closed at $60.85, marking a +1.35% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had lost 4.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 0.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.17%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HURN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, up 3.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $210.22 million, down 4.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $847.71 million. These totals would mark changes of +20.19% and -3.45%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HURN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HURN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, HURN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.15, which means HURN is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, HURN's PEG ratio is currently 1.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Consulting Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HURN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.