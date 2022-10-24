Huron Consulting (HURN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Huron Consulting (HURN) closed at $72.07, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had gained 10.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 4.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Huron Consulting as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.99, up 26.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $266.79 million, up 19.1% from the prior-year quarter.

HURN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.67% and +17.76%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Huron Consulting. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Huron Consulting is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Huron Consulting currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.97, so we one might conclude that Huron Consulting is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.