Huron Consulting (HURN) Announces Acquisition of Unico Solution

Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN yesterday announced that it has agreed on acquiring data strategy and technology consulting firm Unico Solution. The deal is expected to be completed in February. Financial terms have been kept under wraps.

Huron’s Benefits

Unico will get added to Huron’s business advisory operating segment. Huron will integrate its digital, technological and analytic expertise with Unico’s data management and governance capabilities to fortify its Informatica capabilities.

"This acquisition expands Huron’s ability to help our clients integrate, optimize and use their data to make better business decisions and adapt and respond more quickly to changing markets," said James H. Roth, chief executive officer of Huron.

Huron shares were up 1.8% in yesterday’s trading session. The stock has gained a massive 45.2% over the past six months, significantly outperforming the 20.9% rally of the industry it belongs to and 19.6% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Huron currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are ManpowerGroup MAN, FactSet Research FDS and Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, each carrying a Zacks #2 Rank (Buy).

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ManpowerGroup, FactSet and Cross Country Healthcare is 3.5%, 8.5% and 12%, respectively.

