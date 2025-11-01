Huron Consulting Group's Chief Operating Officer Sells 7,991 Shares for $1.4M

Chief Operating Officer Sells HURN 7,991 Shares for $1.4M

Ronald Dail, Chief Operating Officer of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN), reported the sale of 7,991 shares in multiple open-market transactions valued at ~$1.4 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 7,991 Transaction value ~$1.4 million Post-transaction shares 31,017 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$5.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($169.56).

Key questions

How significant was the transaction relative to Ronald Dail’s holdings?

The 7,991 shares sold represented approximately 20.5% of Dail’s direct holdings at the time of the transaction, a substantial reduction in exposure within a single event.

How does this sale compare to Ronald's previous trading activity?

This disposition is the largest sell event executed by Dail in the past year, with the previous two sales in October 2025 involving 1,421 shares and 600 shares, respectively. The latest sale is more than five times the median sell size of 1,421 shares from recent history.

What is the context for the transaction’s timing and price?

The transactions were conducted over two days at a weighted average price of $169.56 per share, while the stock price as of Oct. 31 closed at $164.44. The stock returned 42.1% over the prior year through the end of October..

Does this transaction reflect a shift in insider selling capacity?

Dail’s cumulative net sales in 2025 have reduced direct holdings by 24.4% since February, and the decreasing trade sizes in October are explained by the reduction in remaining share capacity rather than a change in selling approach.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 6,405 Revenue (TTM) $1.6 billion Net income (TTM) $108.4 million 1-year price change 42.1%

* 1-year price change calculated as of market close Oct/ 31, 2025.

Company snapshot

Huron Consulting Group is a leading professional services company with a global footprint and a focus on high-value consulting across healthcare, education, and business advisory sectors. The company's strategy emphasizes technology-enabled solutions and deep industry expertise to drive client outcomes. Huron's diversified client base and sector specialization provide a competitive edge in delivering tailored transformation initiatives.

It generates revenue by providing advisory and managed services to organizations seeking operational efficiency, digital enablement, and organizational transformation.

Foolish take

At first glance, Dail's stock sales seem significant. After all, it represented 20% of his holdings.

However, it's important to note that he conducted his share sales via a 10b5-1 plan. These plans provide written guidelines determining the number of shares and timing of insiders' sales on a predetermined schedule. Hence, the transactions don't reflect Dail's view on Huron Consulting's outlook.

COO Dail's sales came in the two days following Huron Consulting's third-quarter earnings release. The timing of his sales proved fortunate for him, with the stock reacting positively to the results.

Revenue before reimbursable expenses rose 16.8% year-over-year to $432.4 million. The company's earnings per share under generally accepted accounting principles grew more than 16% to $0.24.

Management expects revenue of $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion for the year. That's a narrower range than previously given, but in line with prior guidance. At the midpoint, that represents 11.4% annual growth.

Glossary

Insider selling: When a company executive or major shareholder sells shares of their own company.

Open-market transaction: Purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private arrangements.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold or bought, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Direct holdings: Shares owned directly by an individual, not through trusts or indirect accounts.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Median sell size: The middle value in a series of share sale amounts, used to measure typical transaction size.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Managed services: Ongoing outsourced services provided to manage a company's operations or technology functions.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Lawrence Rothman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Huron Consulting Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.