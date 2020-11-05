Huron Consulting Group Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$205m, some 2.3% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.50, 183% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:HURN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the four analysts covering Huron Consulting Group provided consensus estimates of US$877.8m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a measurable 2.8% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Huron Consulting Group forecast to report a statutory profit of US$2.03 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$899.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.08 in 2021. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the small dip in earnings per share expectations.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$61.00, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Huron Consulting Group's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Huron Consulting Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$62.00 and the most bearish at US$60.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Huron Consulting Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 2.8% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 6.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.9% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Huron Consulting Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Huron Consulting Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Huron Consulting Group going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Huron Consulting Group you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.