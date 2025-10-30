Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Huron Consulting (HURN) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 14.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $174.26 in the previous session. Huron Consulting has gained 36.5% since the start of the year compared to the -5.3% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -25.2% return for the Zacks Consulting Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 28, 2025, Huron Consulting reported EPS of $2.1 versus consensus estimate of $1.86.

For the current fiscal year, Huron Consulting is expected to post earnings of $7.6 per share on $1.65 in revenues. This represents a 17.47% change in EPS on a 11.33% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $8.73 per share on $1.8 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.84% and 8.58%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Huron Consulting may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Huron Consulting has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 22.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 20.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 20.5X versus its peer group's average of 15.3X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Huron Consulting currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Huron Consulting passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Huron Consulting shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does HURN Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of HURN have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN). FCN has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. FTI Consulting, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 34.72%, and for the current fiscal year, FCN is expected to post earnings of $9.20 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. have gained 4.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 20.02X and a P/CF of 15.67X.

The Consulting Services industry is in the top 39% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for HURN and FCN, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

