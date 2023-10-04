Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Price Target Increased by 8.96% to 124.10

The average one-year price target for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) has been revised to 124.10 / share. This is an increase of 8.96% from the prior estimate of 113.90 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 116.15 to a high of 136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.39% from the latest reported closing price of 102.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huron Consulting Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HURN is 0.18%, an increase of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 20,364K shares. The put/call ratio of HURN is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 942K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 825K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 746K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares, representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 146.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 634K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 3.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 629K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing a decrease of 50.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 33.19% over the last quarter.

Huron Consulting Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, the Company helps clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, the Company creates sustainable results for the organizations it serves.

