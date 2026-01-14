Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Price Target Increased by 11.23% to 219.81

The average one-year price target for Huron Consulting Group (NasdaqGS:HURN) has been revised to $219.81 / share. This is an increase of 11.23% from the prior estimate of $197.62 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $252.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.82% from the latest reported closing price of $183.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huron Consulting Group. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HURN is 0.21%, an increase of 15.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 20,967K shares. The put/call ratio of HURN is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 888K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares , representing an increase of 14.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 16.19% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 794K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 614K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 83.84% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 581K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 44.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 549K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 17.55% over the last quarter.

