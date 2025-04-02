Is Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Huron Consulting (HURN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Huron Consulting is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 274 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Huron Consulting is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HURN's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, HURN has moved about 17.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Huron Consulting is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Logility Supply Chain Solutions (LGTY). The stock is up 28.9% year-to-date.

For Logility Supply Chain Solutions, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Huron Consulting belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.1% so far this year, meaning that HURN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Logility Supply Chain Solutions falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 133 stocks and is ranked #59. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.3%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Huron Consulting and Logility Supply Chain Solutions as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

